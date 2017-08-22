The eclipse from Chicago: top moments from yesterday’s head turning sights

While many residents of Illinois made their way south for the eclipse, plenty of Chicagoans stayed right in the city to turn their heads to the sky and witness the 2 minutes of beauty that had most Americans looking up.

With viewing parties planned by the Adler Planetarium as well as the Field Museum and more, Chicago was bustling with excitement and, as always, there were moments too good to ignore as many whipped out their phones and cameras to capture the eclipse. In case you missed it, here’s what that moment looked like from Chicago.





Weather you were in Chicago, Carbondale or even out of state for this incredible moment, Chicagoans are sure to remember the day with smiles as nearly everyone could be seen looking to the sky, waiting for a little bit of magic to be seen from down below.