The eclipse from Chicago: top moments from yesterday’s head turning sights
(AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
Rare Chicago

The eclipse from Chicago: top moments from yesterday’s head turning sights

Article will continue after advertisement

While many residents of Illinois made their way south for the eclipse, plenty of Chicagoans stayed right in the city to turn their heads to the sky and witness the 2 minutes of beauty that had most Americans looking up.

With viewing parties planned by the Adler Planetarium as well as the Field Museum and more, Chicago was bustling with excitement and, as always, there were moments too good to ignore as many whipped out their phones and cameras to capture the eclipse. In case you missed it, here’s what that moment looked like from Chicago.


There was cloud cover at The Bean but it was still a cool sight. #eclipsechicago #solareclipse #eclipse2017 #chicagoeclipse

A post shared by Michelle K Stenzel (@michellekstenzel) on

#eclipse2017 #chicagoeclipse #johnhancock #oakstreetbeach. >>>Swipe for more . . 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕

A post shared by jonnakatrina (@jonnakatrina) on

Weather you were in Chicago, Carbondale or even out of state for this incredible moment, Chicagoans are sure to remember the day with smiles as nearly everyone could be seen looking to the sky, waiting for a little bit of magic to be seen from down below.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement