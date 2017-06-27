Chicago had the most Pride this weekend, and the festive spirit lives on

With another beautiful weekend celebrating Pride in the books, Chicago is still abuzz with a festive spirit.

While the Boytowns/Lakeview/Lincoln Park areas were hosting the majority of the celebrations, the city came alive with celebrations all over town.

Everywhere from the Hancock Building, Navy Pier and the CTA were showing their Pride.

Check out how the city itself shared its love this weekend:

RELATED: Taste of Chicago is back and this year promises to be a uniquely Chicago experience

Mayor Rahm Emanuel posted the below video of one of the four red line trains that were showing their Pride. The ‘Ride with Pride!’ trains took people to and from the Pride celebration.





.@CTA is showing its #Pride this weekend! Four 'L' cars in rainbow colors will run on the Red Line to celebrate #Pride2017 #ChicagoisOne pic.twitter.com/UvDiiprrnd — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) June 23, 2017

The skyline also showed some Pride:

#Chicago 🌈 #Pride #ChicagoPride A post shared by Joshua Mellin (@joshuamellin) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

A post shared by Joshua Mellin (@joshuamellin) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Navy Pier from the water, celebrating with Pride flags:

#latepost #chicagopride 🌈 A post shared by Maricela B 💋 (@mbrza1988) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Let your colors fly Chicago. #Pride A post shared by JuNii Barraza (@junii5) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

The Wieners Circle on Clark wins again with this sign:

This hot dog places sign made me giggle. Loved it! #chicago #chicagopride #hotdogs #buns #dogs #funny #loveit #greatday A post shared by lola findlay (@espoir_et_amour) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Chicago Pride, 2017. • #prideparade #pridemonth #pride #illinois #onassignment #chicagopride A post shared by Chris Dilts (@chrisdilts) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Another one for the books, you guys.

RELATED: Your guide to Chicago Pride Fest 2017