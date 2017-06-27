Chicago had the most Pride this weekend, and the festive spirit lives on
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
Rare Chicago

Chicago had the most Pride this weekend, and the festive spirit lives on

With another beautiful weekend celebrating Pride in the books, Chicago is still abuzz with a festive spirit.

While the Boytowns/Lakeview/Lincoln Park areas were hosting the majority of the celebrations, the city came alive with celebrations all over town.

Everywhere from the Hancock Building, Navy Pier and the CTA were showing their Pride.

Check out how the city itself shared its love this weekend:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel posted the below video of one of the four red line trains that were showing their Pride. The ‘Ride with Pride!’ trains took people to and from the Pride celebration.


The skyline also showed some Pride:

#Chicago 🌈 #Pride #ChicagoPride

A post shared by Joshua Mellin (@joshuamellin) on

A post shared by Joshua Mellin (@joshuamellin) on

Navy Pier from the water, celebrating with Pride flags:

#latepost #chicagopride 🌈

A post shared by Maricela B 💋 (@mbrza1988) on

Let your colors fly Chicago. #Pride

A post shared by JuNii Barraza (@junii5) on

The Wieners Circle on Clark wins again with this sign:

This hot dog places sign made me giggle. Loved it! #chicago #chicagopride #hotdogs #buns #dogs #funny #loveit #greatday

A post shared by lola findlay (@espoir_et_amour) on

Chicago Pride, 2017. • #prideparade #pridemonth #pride #illinois #onassignment #chicagopride

A post shared by Chris Dilts (@chrisdilts) on

Another one for the books, you guys.

