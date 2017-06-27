Chicago had the most Pride this weekend, and the festive spirit lives on

With another beautiful weekend celebrating Pride in the books, Chicago is still abuzz with a festive spirit.
While the Boytowns/Lakeview/Lincoln Park areas were hosting the majority of the celebrations, the city came alive with celebrations all over town.
Everywhere from the Hancock Building, Navy Pier and the CTA were showing their Pride.
Check out how the city itself shared its love this weekend:
Mayor Rahm Emanuel posted the below video of one of the four red line trains that were showing their Pride. The ‘Ride with Pride!’ trains took people to and from the Pride celebration.
The skyline also showed some Pride:
Navy Pier from the water, celebrating with Pride flags:
I was going to up the brightness and put a filter on this to make it better, but nothing quite did it justice so I left it alone. Had a great weekend in Chicago! Loved seeing the city from out in Lake Michigan and getting this awesome picture from off the end of Navy Pier! And I happened to be there during the pride parade, which was a whole adventure on its own. I can't wait to go back and visit the Windy City again. #Chicago #NavyPier #NoFilter #ChicagoPride
The Wieners Circle on Clark wins again with this sign:
Another one for the books, you guys.
