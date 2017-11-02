Chicago has already found it’s Christmas tree and this thing is HUGE

Did someone say too soon? Now that Halloween is over, the city of Chicago is already getting prepared for Christmas.

There were 71 submissions of trees to be displayed in Millennium Park, but Thursday morning, a Norway Spruce grown by the Dorfler family from suburban Grayslake was chopped down as the winner.

The tree shoots up 62 feet high and will make it to Chicago Friday evening.

Curious about the process of what it takes to chop down a tree of that size and have it safely delivered a few dozen miles away?





WGN was there to capture video of the event, which honestly, was a bit less dramatic than one would hope.

The Dorfler family are invited to be dignitaries with Santa Claus during the tree lighting ceremony which takes place on Friday November 17th at 6 PM.