Chicago has nearly 300 public statues — take a tour of them with this illuminating video

Chicago is home to nearly 300 public statues, including monuments, fountains and sculptures, according to the parks department.

Strolling through the streets, you can walk past the work of beloved artists, including Pablo Picasso, Daniel Chester French and Gutzon Borglum.

Chicago’s most iconic piece of artwork belongs to the proud collection of public art.

Cloud Gate, or “The Bean,” as it’s become known, is a top attraction for the city and draws enormous crowds year-round.





At only 11 years old, Cloud Gate is a newbie compared to some of the historic pieces of art that originated at the World’s Columbian Exposition.