Rare Chicago

Chicago has nearly 300 public statues — take a tour of them with this illuminating video

Article will continue after advertisement

Chicago is home to nearly 300 public statues, including monuments, fountains and sculptures, according to the parks department.

Strolling through the streets, you can walk past the work of beloved artists, including Pablo Picasso, Daniel Chester French and Gutzon Borglum.

Chicago’s most iconic piece of artwork belongs to the proud collection of public art.

Cloud Gate, or “The Bean,” as it’s become known, is a top attraction for the city and draws enormous crowds year-round.

FILE – In this June 13, 2012 file photo, visitors at Chicago’s Millennium Park enjoy the iconic sculpture “Cloud Gate,” also known as “The Bean” in Chicago. Some 300 miles apart, Chicago and St. Louis have famously been rivals for more than a century. Both are now making a pitch for the suddenly free-agent global headquarters of ADM. This isn’t about the 100 jobs that’s part of the deal. It’s purely for bragging rights, the kind that come with landing a Fortune 500 company. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

At only 11 years old, Cloud Gate is a newbie compared to some of the historic pieces of art that originated at the World’s Columbian Exposition.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement