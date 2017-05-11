Chicago has one of the cheapest peak happiness rankings in the U.S.

As it turns out, money can buy you happiness in Chicago, but it doesn’t take much to put a smile on the face of Chicagoans.

According to a recent study by Gallup and Sharecare, a personal health company, the amount of money you make does reflect your happiness, but the happiness of a Chicagoan peaks at $54,000 a year. This ranks Chicago as 2nd in the list of cities where you can be happier with less money.

The study claims “the chances of experiencing three positive emotions or actions — happiness, enjoyment and smiling/laughter — on any given day increases with household income.”





They drew these conclusions based on interviews with Americans in twelve major metropolitan areas and the only one to beat out Chicago was Atlanta, Georgia, where happiness peaks at $42,000.

Coming in at nearly double that of Atlanta and Chicago is Los Angeles, California and Seattle, Washington, among a few others. The average yearly income for peak happiness in these cities rests highly at $105,000.

While it may seem unlikely to Chicagoans, the average income in the city is above this number, totaling in at around $63,000, according to the Department of Numbers. Based on this, it seems most people living in the city should be near peak happiness with our lifestyles.