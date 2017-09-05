Chicago has weighed in on what will happen to its DREAMers

“This is your home, and you have nothing to worry about.”

The message from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel couldn’t have been more clear as he addressed DREAMers on their first day of school Tuesday.

“To all the dreamers that are here, in this room and the city of Chicago, you are welcomed in the city here.”

A DREAMer is someone who is protected by the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act), and Mayor Emanuel was responding to news that President Trump as decided to end the program.





“Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, is Trump-free zone,” said the mayor.

He continued on to encourage students to pursue their dreams, and reminded students that Chicago is the only city in the U.S. with a program offering free community college to students with a B average or higher in high school, including DREAMers.

“You have big dreams, and we want to be a part of those dreams.”

The full speech can be viewed below.