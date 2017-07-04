Chicago is already great, and now it’s officially one of the best places to celebrate America this 4th of July

It’s one of the best and most patriotic times of the year!

That’s right – the 4th of July is here.

And, this year, we’re even prouder to be a Chicagoan because WalletHub just ranked Chi Town as one of the best cities to celebrate our nation’s independence

Coming in the top 20, WalletHub looked at 18 key metrics to rate cities’ celebrations, including everything from average alcohol prices during firework shows, to weather forecasts.





The weather today is partly cloudy and only a 20 percent chance of rain, and you never want to miss a Chicago celebration:

Check out what other cities made the top of the list here.

And here are more fun activities happening around Chicago this week, but stay safe out there, you guys.

