Chicago is getting a Stranger Things pop-up bar in Logan Square

A Stranger Things themed pop-up bar is opening its doors at 7 p.m. in Logan Square on Friday.

The bar, named The Upside Down, will be 2367 N. Milwakee Ave and will be serving six signature drinks, including two boozy slushies, based on quips from the show, according to DNA.

“This Stranger Things-inspired universe comes to life with show-inspired adult beverages, art installations, and music,” Emporium shared on their Facebook page. The Upside Down will be neighboring Emporium, making that block of Logan Square an even bigger weekend hotspot.





People on social media are already loving it.

“This is what I love about living here!”

“Moving to Chicago now.”

You only have until September 23 to enjoy The Upside Down before it closes.

Don’t forget to bring a flashlight.