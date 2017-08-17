Chicago is one of the best cities for steak in the country

Chicago is home to two of the best steakhouses in the country, according to a report by Travel + Leisure.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse came in place 14 and David Burke’s Primehouse spot 24 in the nation-wide search to identify the best steaks in the U.S.

Both restaurants have been called the best steakhouse in the city at one time or another, and you can count on a great meal.

RELATED: Chicago has been named the best restaurant city in the country

Gibsons is a Gold Coast staple, and Travel+Leisure swears you’ll get flawless service even if you’re not an A lister, but you may bump into some people who are according to some Yelp reviews noting celeb spottings.





The report highlights David Burke’s playfulness and whimsy in the unique dishes you can enjoy at Primehouse.

An average meal at Gibsons will run you $73, and at Primehouse $95, according to Restaurant Business.

The list named 29 restaurants total. Chicago, Las Vegas and New York City were the only cities to claim more than one spot, each with two restaurants making the list.

RELATED: Chicago listed as top 25 city for quality of life worldwide

Chicago being hailed as a foodie haven isn’t news to Chicagoans, who enjoy the best burger in the country and some of the best pizza in the world.

Spot number one is held by Carnevino in Las Vegas.