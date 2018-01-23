John Coleman – a former Chicago weather forecaster who co-founded The Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC’s “Good Morning America” has recently died at age 83.





According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, wife Linda Coleman told The Associated Press her husband passed away on Saturday night at their home in Las Vegas.

According to the news outlet, Linda did not give cause. Coleman received his first TV job while he was a student at the University of Illinois, as a native from Texas, working in Champaign and Peoria, Illinois, Omaha, Nebraska, and Milwaukee before he joined WBBM-Channel 2 back in 1967.

RELATED: Chicago weatherman can’t help but point out all the things people think they “see” in weather coverage

Coleman quickly became a controversial figure in local television according to the Sun-Times, making the leap to WLS-Channel 7 in 1968. Coleman was known for his mischievous pranks and his ratings at Channel 7 continued for six-years. Then in 1977, he started as a national weatherman for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

According to the Sun-Times, Coleman fulfilled a dream in May of 1982 when he co-founded The Weather Channel based in Atlanta, the 24-hour cable weather service. Coleman was later forced out the next year after a fight with his partners, the news outlet reports. Coleman then worked for WCBS-TV in New York before coming back to Chicago in 1984 to be apart of WMAQ-Channel 5 where he was criticized by colleagues and viewers for extreme prediction of blizzards, deep freezes and other high stake conditions in his forecasts.

The Sun-Times went on to report that forecasters on rival channels took on Coleman’s claim on a day in 1989 that temperatures around Chicago would plunge to 30 degrees below zero and on the day in question, the temperature only fell to minus 11. Coleman left Channel 5 in 1990 to join KUSI-TV in San Diego where he spent 20 years as a weatherman for their morning show before he retired in 2014, according to the Sun-Times. And as climate change was promoted by Al Gore along with a slew of others, Coleman was one of the skeptics.

RELATED: A Chicago weatherman and reporter got into an argument on-air and it will make you laugh

“There is no significant man-made global warming,” he said in a 2008 speech to the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, according to the news outlet.

“There has not been any in the past, there is none now and there is no reason to fear any in the future. The climate of Earth is changing. It has always changed. But mankind’s activities have not overwhelmed or significantly modified the natural forces.”