Chicago journalist writes Trump a sarcastic apology for all the “fake news”

In an Onion-style op ed, a Chicago Tribune journalist paid President Trump a salty and sarcastic apology for all the “fake news” coverage of his politics.

Rex Huppke, a tribune reporter, left few things off the table as he slammed the president for his reaction to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., his behavior toward Sen. John McCain following the failure to repeal Obamacare, his threat to shut down the government in order to fund the U.S.-Mexico border wall and so on.

“I have clearly failed you,” Huppke wrote, “ and along with all media members, am responsible for your divisive rhetoric and mind-boggling unwillingness to step outside yourself for even one fraction of a moment and notice that you sound like an infantile madman.”





This follows President Trump’s comments at last Tuesday night’s rally where he “denounced the ‘fake news’ media for being mean, dishonest, bad, America-hating and an all-around pain in his keister,” according to the Huppke.

“Please accept this apology,” Huppke wrote. “I am not at all proud of the things I’ve made you do.

“And America shouldn’t be either.”