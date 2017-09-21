Chicago just broke this record that has been in place since 1931

What’s with this weather?

This may be a question you find yourself asking if you walked around in the 92-degree heat yesterday.

Chicago hasn’t been that toasty on September 20 since 1931. The average high temperature in Chicago in September is usually between 72 and 78 degrees, according to Current Results Weather and Science Facts.

REALTED: Beautiful ‘River Domes’ are making a comeback in Chicago and other fun tidbits!

This is only seven months after Chicago’s record-shattering February. The city experienced several heat records, including streaks of high temps and exceptionally high days.





Every Chicagoan’s favorite record? No measurable snowfall in January or February for the first time ever.

RELATED: Chicago weatherman can’t help but point out all the things people think they “see” in weather coverage