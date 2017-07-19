Chicago looks as stunning as ever in this beautiful reflection video of the skyline

Tons of artists come to Chicago for inspiration of urban beauty. Chicago-based photographer Craig Shimala has used the city as an inspiration for tons of his work.

A particularly beautiful video he made six years ago caught our attention. The video shows the skyline reflected using the mirror filter. The video is called “Floating Chicago.”

RELATED: This beautiful 3-minute Chicago time-lapse video will make you fall in love with Chicago all over again

“Through the past couple years I’ve shot a decent amount of time-lapses of the Chicago skyline. I figured why not take all of those and throw the same mirror filter that was warmly welcomed by a lot of people on this: flickr.com/photos/cshimala/5275838854/,” he writes on Vimeo.



