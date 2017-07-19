Rare Chicago

Chicago looks as stunning as ever in this beautiful reflection video of the skyline

Tons of artists come to Chicago for inspiration of urban beauty. Chicago-based photographer Craig Shimala has used the city as an inspiration for tons of his work.

A particularly beautiful video he made six years ago caught our attention. The video shows the skyline reflected using the mirror filter. The video is called “Floating Chicago.”

“Through the past couple years I’ve shot a decent amount of time-lapses of the Chicago skyline. I figured why not take all of those and throw the same mirror filter that was warmly welcomed by a lot of people on this: flickr.com/photos/cshimala/5275838854/,” he writes on Vimeo.


