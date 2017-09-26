When it comes to love of coffee, here’s where Chicago ranks compared to other U.S. cities

Personal finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its 2017 list of “Best Coffee Cities in America” in anticipation of National Coffee Day.

America is the No. 1 country for coffee consumption, with millennials accounting for about 44 percent of all U.S. coffee demand, according to a 2016 report from Bloomberg.

WalletHub compared 100 of America’s most populated city on 14 key metrics to determine what cities were best for coffee lovers. Among the metrics were:

The average price per pack of coffee

The average price of a cappuccino



The average spending on coffee per household

The share of households that own coffee makers

The number of coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita

The amount of Google search traffic for the term “coffee”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Seattle topped the list with a score of 68.58 out of 100.

WalletHub ranked as the top 10 “Best Coffee Cities in America”:

Seattle, with a score of 68.58 Portland, Oregon, with a score of 67.04 San Francisco, with a score of 65.99 New York City, with a score of 64.74 Los Angeles, with a score of 61.86 San Diego, with a score of 57.78 Chicago, with a score of 57.45 Denver, with a score of 53.45 Boston, with a score of 53.31 Washington, D.C., with a score of 53.20

Other cities that made WalletHub’s top 100 list include Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida.

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29.