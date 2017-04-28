Chicago man admits to raping his neighbor, but denies murder for a shocking reason

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, who is being charged with first degree murder, admitted to raping Tiffany Thrasher last week, but claims to have no memory of murdering her.

Thrasher, a 33-year-old resident of Schaumburg, was found dead on April 16 after she had been raped in her apartment leaving her body marked with cuts and bruises, according to WGN. Mejia-Maya told police he raped Thrasher, but does not recall strangling her because he was drunk.

After being arrested in Florida Wednesday night, police brought Mejia-Maya to Cook County where he was ordered to be held without bond.

The two lived in the same apartment complex where a neighbor reported that Mejia-Maya and his friends would sit on their balcony with a direct line of sight into Thrasher’s apartment, according to CBS Chicago.

The evidence that lead police to suspect Mejia-Maya was a combination of physical evidence recovered from the scene and interviews of those who knew Thrasher, Police Detective Commander Kurt Metzger said in a press conference. He said police are currently reviewing over 200 pieces of physical evidence which could include DNA.

Schaumburg police have interrogated Mejia-Maya who has reportedly made incriminating statements, according to CBS Chicago. Mejia-Maya told police he held his hand over Thrasher’s mouth during the rape to keep her quiet and noticed she was not moving when he left her apartment, but persisted that he did not strangle the woman.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Mejia-Maya which could lead to him being deported, according to WGN.

Police believe the crime was random and say there is no reason to believe otherwise at this moment, according to Metzger.