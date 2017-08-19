Chicago man arrested for putting swastika stickers on the doors of a synagogue takes plea deal

A Pilsen man charged with one felony count of hate crime on a synagogue has accepted a plea deal.

Stuart Wright, 32, must pay restitution of $4,500 and seek treatment for his diagnosed schizophrenia according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Wright was arrested in February after he put swastika stickers on the doors of a synagogue. He also has one tattooed on his right shoulder, according to police. He additionally struck the windows of the building, causing them to break.

His lawyer, Michael Byrne, said that “this is not a hate-crime issue. This is someone who is mentally ill,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this week.





The incident took place in February and sparked an outpouring of support from those inside and outside the neighborhood and faith.

Community members plastered the windows of the synagogue with letters of encouragement. Chicago’s own archbishop shared words of encouragement, saying that “they stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters as they worship at Chicago Loop Synagogue this Sabbath. Hate will not prevail. #NeverAgain.”