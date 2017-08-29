Chicago man helps rescue sister in Houston through the powers of social media

Hurricane Harvey is no joke as it still continues to roll on. People are getting rescued out of their homes via boat but there are still many, many people that are dealing with flooding and can’t get out.

Donald Reynolds of Chicago saw that his sister’s house in Houston was flooding up the first floor and was continuing on up. So he tweeted out a plea for help, as well as on LinkedIn.

“Her entire first floor is gone,” he says. “The garage, the truck, everything’s under water and it was coming up to the second floor of her house.”

I am in chicago my sister needs help she is in Houston TX and cant get out of their house? 14706 Oaks Crossing Lane 77070 please helpthem — D. Reynolds (@MrDReynolds) August 28, 2017

After a few retweets and mentions it seems like that did the trick. This came in just an hour after his original tweet.

I just got the call and my sister and them have been rescued there are a little wet but good to go — D. Reynolds (@MrDReynolds) August 28, 2017

This isn’t the first instance of this happening either. Countless people have been logging onto social media and spreading the message to find help for their loved ones. Reynolds also tweeted out support lines for people to call if they’re in need.