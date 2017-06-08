Chicago mayor announces whether or not the city will stand by the Paris climate agreement

Though he was open about it before, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has formally announced and signed orders committing Chicago to the Paris climate agreements.

Mayors and leaders from across the globe came to Chicago for a three-day conference where they discussed the global role of cities, according to ABC. The focus of this year’s conference comes after President Trump’s choice to pull America out of the Paris agreement which many Americans have expressed unhappiness about.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs’ gathering set out to get civic leaders to consider the future and how cities could affect the world as a whole in several regards. Economics and a growing concern for the impact on city environmental policies prompted much of the discussion this year.

“This president, on this policy, is wrong and I will not silence my voice as it relates to the future of the city of Chicago,” Emanuel said.

Many other community leader across the world seem to share this opinion, though Mayor Emanuel has not been afraid to strongly voice his. Several cities agreed to abide by the Paris agreements despite the President pulling out of it, exercising state’s rights.

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, highlighted their efforts to decrease emissions and reduce climate change as he toured Millennium Park. Along the shores of Lake Ontario, Tory explained the hopes that his city will soon have a similar attraction.

“Finding and sharing solutions is now our highest priority,” Ivo Daalder, president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, said.

Coming together, many of the world’s leaders seemed to see eye to eye on this one as they considered the future of the world. Realizing their power could make a big difference, they set out to have open discussions and Mayor Emanuel took it one step further by putting Chicago in action.

“The decisions we make in the next two to three years will determine what our cities look like in the next 20 to 30 years,” Emanuel said.