Chicago Movies in the Park is back — here are the titles you can look forward to this summer

Film lovers in Chicago have one more thing to add to their summer bucket lists as Movies in the Park returns with over 100 films this year.

The Chicago Park District hosts the series which will include over 200 free screenings in the Chicagoland area. Grab a blanket and some snacks because starting June 2 Chicagoans can catch the screenings at dusk in local areas including Grant and Sherwood Park.

This year’s series will kick off at Berger Park in Edgewater with Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” being the featured film of the night. There’s something for everyone on the list from the star-crossed lovers looking to catch the Oscar nominated dream of “La La Land” to the nostalgic ‘80s fans waiting for their chance to have a day off like “Ferris Bueller’s.”





Films for younger fans are drawing a lot of attention as the animated film “Sing” will be screened 21 times making it the most frequently screened film this year. The film features a group of singing animals who come together in an effort to save their local theater, a fitting theme for an event that aims to bring film to everyone in the city.

In addition to the big blockbuster hits and classic films, the series will also be doing their share to support local filmmakers by showcasing short films. Chicago is a city full of artists and several will be featured at the Movies in the Park screenings.

For a full list of the films screening year check out the line-up here.