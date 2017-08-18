Don’t say it’s so! One of Chicago’s favorite newscasters is retiring in a few months

WGN-Channel 9 is saying goodbye to one of its anchors, Mark Suppelsa, who has announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2017.

Suppelsa has been giving Chicagoans their news since 1993, according to Wikipedia.

Suppelsa’s journalism career got its start in Green Bay, Wisconsin and took him to Minneapolis-St. Paul before entering the Chicago market.

His career took a brief hiatus in 2012 when he announced that he was entering an alcohol recovery program, according to Robert Feder.

Supplesa is beloved by his viewers, who have been showing him some love on Twitter, calling him “the very definition of a class act,” “the absolute cream of the crop,” and “a Chicago institution.”





Class act, terrific pro, outstanding at what you do. The Chicago market will miss your regular presence. Happy for you and best of luck. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) August 18, 2017

Here’s what he had to say about leaving after so many years:

My good colleagues, I believe I’m breaking some news here.

I am retiring at the end of this year.

My wife and I have for years planned carefully for this period of our lives.

Now that our kids are out of college and about to launch their own careers, we decided we are ready to wind down our careers.

I look forward to the remaining few months with one of the truly unique TV news organizations in the country. It’s been a humbling honor to be a part of it for nearly 10 years.

It takes a village to put on a newscast.

It should take a small city to put on all that we do, as well as we do.

Thank you for all of your remarkable support. Mark

Viewers can still enjoy his reporting for the remainder of the year as he broadcasts the 5:00, 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. weekday newscasts.