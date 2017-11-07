Chicago once again used as punching bag in president’s speech about gun control

Following the recent mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada, the never-ending debate about gun control continues to escalate.

RELATED: A second state has banned bump stocks, and the penalties could put owners away for life

Sadly, whenever this debate comes up, Chicago is always used as an example from the right of how gun control doesn’t work.

Advocates for gun-control point out that this is a false narrative: Chicago has repealed many of its previously strict gun laws and one main issue is ease of acquiring guns from neighboring suburbs and other states.





These facts didn’t stop Donald Trump from bringing up our city while he was in South Korea at a press conference.

“The city with the strongest gun laws in our nation is Chicago – and Chicago is a disaster, a total disaster,” Trump said. “Just remember, if this man didn’t have a gun or rifle, you’d be talking about a much worse situation in the great state of Texas.”

While gun violence in Chicago continues to be higher than many other US cities, talking points like these do nothing to address the longterm and systemic causes for the issue.

RELATED: Did you know 1 in 5 guns found in Chicago crimes come from Indiana?

As congressional seats are up for election today across many states (although not in Illinois), gun-control advocates are calling on constituents to flex their political muscles and head to the polls.