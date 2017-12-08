Menu
Chicago prepares for freezing temperatures at warming centers check out the full list Read this Next

Chicago prepares for freezing temperatures at warming centers check out the full list
Advertisement

ABC 7 reported about a Chicago man who has pleaded guilty to luring children into participating in sex acts, according to an FBI spokesperson. The FBI said the man pretended to be a woman on Facebook, and used his profile to chat with more than 2,000 people, most of them were minors.


RELATED: Wisconsin issued a hunting license to children under a year old

On Nov. 29 he pleaded guilty to one count of recruiting or enticing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, according to the FBI report.

Bryan Osborne, who is only 28, made the account under the name “Lonyae Jackson” on Facebook. He told several children they would be paid thousands of dollars to be in child pornography films.

Osborne would send children sick messages requiring them to meet with a producer. So he’d show up as Bryan Osborne, who worked with “Lonyae Jackson” to meet the minors in a building in the city’s Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

RELATED: Son Accused Of Dismembering Father Then Posted To Facebook With Selfie

He would then make up a reason for not paying the minors, and in some cases, ask them to recruit other children, prosecutors said. The FBI Chicago Child Exploitation Task Force arrested Osborne Feb. 9. His sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 1.

Chicago pedophile pretended to be a woman to lure children on Facebook Pixabay
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Freakish “Russian Popeye” bodybuilder faces devastating news, but that won’t stop him

Freakish “Russian Popeye” bodybuilder faces devastating news, but that won’t stop him

Protestors block downtown streets in response to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

Protestors block downtown streets in response to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

These Chicago tourists lied about getting robbed downtown in Loop

These Chicago tourists lied about getting robbed downtown in Loop

Meghan Markle’s father finally breaks his silence following the big royal engagement news

Meghan Markle’s father finally breaks his silence following the big royal engagement news

Intruders jumped an 85-year-old man in his own house, and but he was ready to defend himself

Intruders jumped an 85-year-old man in his own house, and but he was ready to defend himself

Protestors block downtown streets in response to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement
Rare Chicago

Protestors block downtown streets in response to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

,
These Chicago tourists lied about getting robbed downtown in Loop
Rare Chicago

These Chicago tourists lied about getting robbed downtown in Loop

Chicago prepares for freezing temperatures at warming centers check out the full list
Rare Chicago

Chicago prepares for freezing temperatures at warming centers check out the full list

,
Surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect released
Rare Chicago

Surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect released

,
Advertisement