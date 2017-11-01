Chicago Police have good news on the gun violence in the city

According to the Chicago Police Department, gun violence continues to go down.

The department released its crime statistics for October.

RELATED: Chicago police made a horrifying discovery by the Bank Of America Financial Center this morning

They statistics show that shootings are down for the 8th month in a row.

Compared to October of last year, this October had 34 percent fewer shootings and 30 percent fewer murders.

RELATED: Chicago police is seeking assistance after three masked individuals robbed a cell phone store





Murders are down 10 percent and shootings are down over 18 percent overall this year, compared to last.

Police officials say they owe credit to investments in training, technology, and personnel.