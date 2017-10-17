Chicago police is seeking assistance after three masked individuals robbed a cell phone store

The West Chicago Police is hoping members of the community can come forward to help identify three individuals who robbed a phone store Monday evening.

“The West Chicago Police Department seeks public assistance reference an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, October 16th at about 7:45pm at the AT&T Store, located at 159 N. Route 59 in West Chicago.”

The police department shared photos that show the three men wearing Guy Fawkes masks and dark colored hoodies, with one hoodie saying “Ohio State.” They all appear to have on dark sweatpants. The police department notes two are “Chicago Bears pajama type pants.”





One suspect was carrying a red backpack.

As the three individuals entered the store, one displayed a two-tone black semi-automatic pistol.”

The police indicate that several cell phones were taken, and they left in an unidentifiable care heading north on Route 59.

If you have any information, they ask that you call Detective Peterson at 630-293-2222.