Chicago police officer took a bit of salad, only to end up in the hospital for swallowing a foreign object

An officer at the 16th District Police Station took in a bite of his salad only to accidentally swallow a foreign object possibly identified as glass.

The sergeant ordered a salad from a nearby Chicago restaurant around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, according to NBC.

“I think he was eating it, and he cut his thumb on it, and he noticed something was wrong,” district Cmdr. Bill Looney told DNAinfo. “He went to the hospital, and they ran some tests, and I guess it wasn’t that dire, because he’s back in the office and doing OK now.”





The restaurant, Brandy’s Gyro’s, had recently had a coffee pot broken which police believe inadvertently slipped into the officer’s salad. Detectives are investigating the incident, but said the restaurant is a common stop for lunch at the station and they do not suspect criminal intentions, according to NBC.

The officer who received the salad was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” and was released Thursday in good condition, police told NBC. The investigation is more of a cautious act to ensure the safety of others going forward and police are urging Chicagoans to let the investigation finish before blaming anyone.

“”While I understand the climate nowadays can make it easy to jump to conclusions, we should be careful not to destroy a local business based on inaccuracy and rumor,” district lieutenant John Garrido posted on Facebook.

No one was harmed and police continue to support the local lunch stop as the investigation continues to point to an isolated and accidental incident.