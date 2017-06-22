Chicago Police Officers were heavily outnumbered at wild gang party that turned deadly as the night raged on

A Sunday night gang party populated with over 1,000 people got the attention of the Chicago Police.

According to DNAinfo. the Touhy-Herbert Park community gathering was too much for police to handle, as the all-night party spilled into the streets of the neighborhood.

One alderman said the police struggled to shut down the party, which was captured in photographs and video from community members.

The videos of the party show the potential dangers of a large amount of people, who can be seem smoking, drinking and, at times, fighting in the streets.





Loud music can also be heard blaring through the speakers of vehicles parked in an unorganized fashion, with women found dancing on any given vehicle, flooded with lights.

In the distance, the faint, blue flashing of police sirens flashed in the background of what neighbors called “Armageddon.”

“Sheer madness, chaos, bedlam, insanity!!!!!” a community member wrote on Facebook. “It was literally like ‘[a] calling in the National Guard and SWAT team’ situation. It was a party riot.”

After being notified, 25 Police Department squad cars were sent to the scene, but the team was not enough to break up the large number of partiers, veteran 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., who lives in the neighborhood, said in an interview.

“You had people who were boozing hardcore and were jacked up on drugs,” an engineer who moved to the block in April said. “By the time cops showed up, it was just so far gone.”

The police were simply outnumbered, as the gang party raged on, with community members watching in fear.

One woman who lives in the area told DNAinfo she witnessed a gruesome fight, as five people stomped on another woman.

The Police Department confirmed they were called to the scene in the early morning of the day after the party, but did not respond to questions about arrests or the party itself.

They claim only one 911 call was made, but neighbors say they made several calls about the violent and dangerous party.