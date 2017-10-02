Chicago police respond to the Las Vegas terrorist attack

As the story of the terrorist act in Las Vegas continues to develop, police departments nationwide are on high alert.

Late Sunday evening, a man opened fire from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. People on social media posted that shots were first fired at the beginning of a Jason Aldean performance.

Earl reports indicated that dozens were dead and hundreds taken to hospitals. The suspect was found dead in his hotel room by Las Vegas Police.





The Chicago Police tweeted earlier this morning that they are assured there is nothing to indicate this attack will be part of something larger.

Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi canceled all public events including the announcement of new body cameras that more than half of Chicago’s police force are supposed to now wear.

As of this writing, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has not made any public statement. Illinois governor Bruce Rauner tweeted his support for first responders.

Locally, Chicagoans are encouraged to donate blood at their closest bloodbank.

The latest death toll In Las Vegas has increased to 58 people with over 500 injured and this story is continuing to develop.