Surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect released
It’s the middle of December folks, and as temperatures are increasingly dropping overnight, the Windy City is urging residents to be prepared. One way to stay on top of everything is to be aware of City-offered services and tips to stay safe this winter. Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are being encouraged to contact 3-1-1 for immediate assistance.


“With winter weather approaching, we want to remind residents that the City is available to assist those in need of help with well-being checks and other cold-weather services,” said Mayor Emanuel. “Chicagoans are no strangers to cold and snowy weather, and this season we must all again do our part to shovel sidewalks and look after our friends, family and neighbors in the event of extreme weather.”

The City will continue to monitor conditions to prepare for and respond to extreme weather as early as possible.

Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60620

Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612

King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653

North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila
4357 W. Armitage Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639

For more info, go here or call 3-1-1.

Chicago prepares for freezing temperatures at warming centers check out the full list AP/Sara Burnett
