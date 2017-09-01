Chicago Public Schools has diminishing black student population

A recent analysis of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) data showed the there’s a decreasing number of black students at the top elite public high schools and CPS as a whole.

The data was analyzed by the Metropolitan Planning Council (MPC) using CPS enrolment data. The trend was clear that the black student population is diminishing, but the cause isn’t as easy to diagnose.

“The reasons for these trends aren’t entirely clear, but they are indicative of broad challenges related to growth, economics and segregation facing Chicago and its public schools,” MPC shared, “particularly in African-American communities on the city’s south and west sides.”





MPC drew connections between the student population and the city’s shrinking black population as whole.

“The shrinking share of black students at the city’s top high schools may illustrate that among those concerns is the lack of high-quality options for black students in CPS.”

The decline is even more apparent in the elite high school classes, where the white-black disparity is at an all-time high.

The full study results can be viewed online.