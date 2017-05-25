Chicago ramps up security measures after the horrific terrorist attack in Manchester

In response to the recent attacks in Manchester at an Ariana Grande show, Chicago is stepping up its security.

Following the Monday night bombing, authorities in Chicago have decided to vote on additional security at popular venues such as Wrigley Field. The city council held a vote Wednesday to add 30 additional security cameras to the baseball stadium, paid for by the Cubs, according to WGN.

Other venues in the area are also expected to increase security and Homeland Security officials continue to stress the importance of the eyes of the public. In addition to the eyes of the public, large events can expect increased security both in uniform and undercover, keeping an eye on civilians.





Concert goers at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont can also expect changes as guests will be patted down before they are allowed to enter a show. This preventative measure may make the lines move a little slower, but it can also make audience members much safer.

With many music lovers in fear after the attack, these measure may come as a relief. Following the bombing, Grande cancelled the rest of her tour posting on Twitter that she was “broken” by what happened.

While these extra precautions may seem tedious and time consuming, event goers are sure to appreciate the extra safety as they remember the lives lost in Manchester.