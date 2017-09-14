Looking for a job? Chicago ranks in the top 25 cities for this category

A new survey said Chicago is among the top 25 cities in the country to find a job.

Glassdoor.com, a job site that analyzes data on job openings, quality of life and home values rated Chicago among one of the top places to live.

Pittsburgh was rated at Number 1 with one of its major benefits being affordability.

On the grand list, Chicago is rated 23rd.

Surprisingly or maybe, not so surprisingly, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles did not make the list.





According to Glassdoor, here are is the full list of best places to get a job:

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Kansas City, Mo.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

St. Louis, Mo.

Memphis, TN

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Louisville, KY

Birmingham, AL

Detroit, MI

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Hartford, CT

Oklahoma City, OK

Washington D.C.

Seattle, WA

Atlanta, GA

Baltimore, MD

Nashville, TN

Milwaukee, WI

San Jose, CA

***Chicago, IL

Charlotte, NC

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX