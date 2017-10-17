Chicago has the most rats in the U.S. and we’re grossed out too

According to Orkin, Chicago is [once again] the rattiest city in the U.S. – ew.

The pest control company released this year’s list of cities and believe it or not, Chicago is at the top for the third year in a row.

Rankings are based on the number of treatments performed by Orkin from Sept. 15, 2016-Sept. 15, 2017. Yikes.

There is even a budget for next year spearheaded by Rahm that includes adding more city crews and an extra half a million dollars [yes, you read the right] to get rid of the rats.





For the full list of the “rattiest” cities, read on [if you dare]:

1. Chicago

2. New York

3. Los Angeles

4. San Francisco – Oakland

5. Washington, DC

6. Philadelphia

7. Detroit

8. Baltimore

9. Seattle – Tacoma

10. Dallas – Ft. Worth

11. Denver

12. Minneapolis – St. Paul

13. Cleveland – Akron

14. Atlanta

15. Boston

16. Hartford – New Haven

17. Portland, OR

18. Miami – Ft. Lauderdale

19. Indianapolis

20. Houston

21. Milwaukee

22. Pittsburgh

23. New Orleans

24. Cincinnati

25. Richmond – Petersburg

26. Sacramento – Stockton

27. Kansas City

28. Charlotte

29. Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News

30. Buffalo

31. Columbus, OH

32. St. Louis

33. Raleigh – Durham

34. Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo

35. San Diego

36. Albany – Schenectady

37. San Antonio

38. Tampa – St. Petersburg

39. Rochester, NY

40. Nashville

41. Champaign – Springfield – Decatur

42. Greenville – Spartanburg

43. Memphis

44. Phoenix

45. Syracuse

46. West Palm Beach

47. Orlando – Daytona Beach

48. Madison

49. Flint – Saginaw

50. Green Bay – Appleton