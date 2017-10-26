Chicago reverend blessed hotel floor of Las Vegas shooter scene

To some it would sound like an odd request, but for this proud Catholic priest, blessing the hotel room floor of the Vegas massacre, it was an honor.

RELATED: Off-duty cop murdered during Las Vegas shooting left tear-worthy notes for his own funeral

Rev. Clete Kiley is an active member of a hotel workers union, and when he was in the area last week, he was inspired to bless the Las Vegas hotel room where a sniper fired shots at attendees of a music festival.

The priest works closely with the Unite Here union of hotel workers. He said hotel workers had been given grief counseling and words of encouragement, but were hesitating to go back onto the floor. So at their request he made his way to West to Las Vegas.





Rev. Clete Kiley told the Chicago Sun-Times he felt surrounded by “the mystery of evil.”

So he decided to perform a Roman Catholic Church ritual on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“It was eerie and still, the stage where the carnage began, where the shooter had holed himself up in a luxury suite, broken a window and used it as a perch to murder . . . people and shoot 500 more,” he said.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooter’s brother becomes latest family member to get locked up

Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1 fired on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 and wounding 500.