Chicago ride share users should be on alert after an alarming number of fake Uber drivers have been cited around town

A recent study shows that, relatively for its population, Chicago is not even one of the top-10 most dangerous cities in U.S.

But a new trend in fake ride share drivers has raised its own concern in the Chi Town community.

The Trace, a non-profit news outlet focusing on gun coverage, found that, in gun violence per capita, Chicago is number 18 on the list, defying the myth that it is the most dangerous city in relation to gun ownership.

While that may be true, a recent spike in fake Uber drivers has caused many Chicagoans to continue with caution when using ride share apps to get around the windy city.





RELATED: Uber passengers make a daring escape from a moving car after the driver lost control

In the last month alone, there have been four accounts of passengers being robbed by fake Uber drivers in areas, like the intersection at Dearborn and Illinois, hotels, restaurants and bars, according to Fox News.

Police advise ride share users to stay alert and focused when getting into any vehicle.

“I mean, I take them a couple times a week,” Sabrina Mendez, a frequent Uber user, told Fox. “I’m gonna be a little bit more attentive and make sure they have the signs that say, ok, Lyft or Uber.”

Mendez is not the only person who has made ride sharing apps a way of life, as the industry has gained much popularity in Chicago, threatening the Taxi industry.

Anyone using a ride share app should be aware of the armed robberies that have been taking place and should contact police immediately, should they see anything suspicious.

RELATED: Chicago’s taxi industry is now losing the fight against ride share apps

Matt Belcher, attorney to those victims of the fake ride share drivers, says one sure way to be safe is to compare the license plate number on the vehicle with the one shown on the app.

He also says, to be extra cautious, users can ask the driver for his or her name before getting in the vehicle, as that information will also appear for you to see on the app.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in the robberies that have already taken place and investigations remain open at this time.