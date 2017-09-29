1 dead and 14 wounded in Chicago shootings including 14 year-old-girl

Across Chicago, one man was killed and at least 14 people including a 14-year-old girl, have been injured in shootings on Wednesday and early Thursday, according to police.

In the 2300 block of East 102nd Street in the South Deering neighborhood on the Southeast Side about 8:10 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot to death and another man, 18, wounded.

The 20-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead after being found in a gangway with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.





The other man also suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was sent to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was in serious condition. Police say a witness claimed the 20-year-old was sitting in a car with someone at East 102nd and South Ogelsby Avenue and the 18-year-old was walking towards the car [in attempt to possibly get in] when someone fired shots from a silver Chevy Impala traveling east on 102nd.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the deceased man was identified as Marques Lewis, He was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m.

In the 9300 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the Pill Hill neighborhood about 7 p.m., police said a

14-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen on the Far South Side. Police say she was near a bus stop when someone in a red car fired shots. Her condition was stabilized at Comer Children’s Hospital.

8900 block of South Phillips Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, a 17-year-old boy was shot just before 7:45 p.m. on the South Side. He suffered a gunshot to the groin and was later stabilized at Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Police were investigating a rifle attack on the Far South Side that wounded a 23-year-old man in the knee. In the 9100 block of South Ada Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, the shooting happened just before 12:50 a.m. according to police. The man said he was standing outside when two gunmen opened fire.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.