Chicago named number one for trick-or-treating because we love candy

Chicago has been named the No.1 city for trick-or-treaters – according to a new ranking.

A grocery delivery service, Instacart, researched to figure out which candies are typically considered the “best” and “worst” among trick-or-treaters on Halloween. The results? People like peanut butter cups, Skittles, and Twizzlers.

RELATED: School cancels a longstanding Halloween tradition and parents are upset at the reason

Chicago beat out Washington, D.C., (No. 2) and Los Angeles (a wimpy No. 5), among other cities.

“Trick-or-treaters in the Windy City may need to wear coats over their costumes when venturing door to door, but they are the most likely to be rewarded with the best Halloween candy for their efforts,” according to Instacart. “When it comes to ordering Halloween candy, Chicagoans favor Snickers.”





RELATED: “Wall”-themed Halloween costumes are everywhere — some are much worse than others

So who was ranked the worst city for trick-or-treating? Philadelphia because it doesn’t order lots of popular candy (though apparently, it does stock up on Tootsie Rolls), according to Instacart. Also low: Atlanta, which buys lots of Smarties before Halloween, and Boston, which orders Laffy Taffy the most. Ick. No wonder…

Instacart analyzed about 1 million orders of candy leading up to last Halloween to figure out the rankings.