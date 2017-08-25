Chicago wants bad dancers to come boogie in Grant Park! Will you be one of them?

If you avoid a night out on the town that involves dancing because you don’t think your moves can swing it, one Chicago summer event can help you.

Bad and good dancers alike are invited to come shake it in Grant Park as a part of the Chicago SummerDance event that’s held annually. Attendees received dance training from a professional instructor for free.

"A professional instructor conducts dance lessons for the first hour before you cut a rug," TimeOut Chicago assures.





It’s a summer event, but there’s still time to get down. The event runs through September, Thursdays through Sundays. A full schedule along with what types of dances are being taught is available online.