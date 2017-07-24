Rare Chicago

Chicago weatherman can’t help but point out all the things people think they “see” in weather coverage

Weather reporting has always provided good laughs. In 2012, Chicago’s WGN weatherman Paul Konrad and his team compiled a collection of dirty weather map reports, and it’s certainly good for a few chuckles.

Firstly, he points out this one, saying some people maybe see a “pistol.”

The next one he points out was rain cloud movement. He points out that “a lot of people thought this was a duck.”

And lastly he points out a fairly obvious one, saying that people see big eye balls — “they’re like two big cartoon eyes.”

Coanchor Robin Baumgarten could not keep her laughter together.

