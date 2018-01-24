No matter what you do, no matter where you go – you cannot escape a Kardashian.

But this Kardashian is super cute and we want to hear all about her aka Chicago West — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl whose birth certificate is now out.





According to TMZ, the doctor verified that Chicago was born at 12:47 a.m. on January 15 and weighed in at 7 lbs. and 6 oz.

The news outlet reported that the delivery doctor is listed as Dr. Paul Crane who also delivered North and Saint as well along with almost every other Kardashian.

TMZ reported the birth was via surrogate.

Ellen was reported to have the very first photo of the little nugget, which you can see below – courtesy of The Ellen Show.