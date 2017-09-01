Chicago, your chance to become a “Masterchef” and get yelled at by Gordon Ramsey is coming!

Have you always wanted to show off your culinary skills? Or maybe you have a friend that cooks bomb meals for you and you are always telling them they need to do something with that talent? Well Chicago, it’s time to take your skills to the next level and go up against the finest chefs in the Chi.

Masterchef, probably the most popular cooking show on TV, is doing open casting calls this month and their first stop is Chicago! Chicago’s open casting call runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Sofitel Chicago, 20 E. Chestnut St.





If you come out on top you would win $250k, a cookbook deal and… A TROPHY! Sounds like a killer combo to me!

You can pre-register here, and then download the application here. But the most important info to know about is this:

Bring your food/ingredients to be finished and plated once you enter the audition room. NOTE: There will NOT be a kitchen to cook or warm up your dish so come prepared! Also, we will NOT supply you with dishes, utensils, etc., so you must bring your own.

So note to self, don’t apply with a hot pocket because THERE WILL BE NO MICROWAVE!