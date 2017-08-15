Chicagoans march to Trump Tower to send this message

In this time of tragedy and hardship seen in Charlottesville, Chicagoans have together to show support for victims of bigotry and racism.

Hundreds of Chicagoans gathered Sunday at Millennium Park at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue in their march to Trump Tower for what is being called a “Chicago Stands With Charlottesville” rally.

“We must mourn, and we also must organize,” event planners wrote on Facebook, according to DNAinfo. “We must show that right wing hate, racism and violence will not be tolerated. Solidarity is needed.”





The outrage was also expressed toward the Trump Administration as President Donald Trump failed to explicitly condemn the white supremacists by name in his initial response to the fatal violence, according to DNAinfo.

The president’s initial remarks criticized violence and bigotry “on many sides,” which left those marching in Chicago displeased.

The event’s stated goal was to “come together as a community to heal, to reaffirm our commitment to protecting each other’s lives, to defending each other’s rights and freedoms and to continue our struggle for an America that loves and welcomes us all.”

