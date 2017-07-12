Chicagoans really love the voice on the CTA

Am I the only one who loves the voice of the CTA? I think it’s extremely soothing and pleasant sounding. Not to mention it’s perfectly clear, unlike other subway systems. I must be the only weird one that rides the L just for fun and because I love the sounds so much. I even find myself imitating the subway stop announcements when I’m alone at home. I think I might be in love.





If you think this sounds strange, many people agreed with the original poster.

“You are not alone! We love the voice and will imitate it when we are driving,” Pattm1966 shared.

“My 3 year old daughter squeals with delight at “doors closing.” I think she enjoys riding the Blue Line more than any other passenger in history,” jeff303 wrote.

“he’s better than nyc subway man, who sounds like a real wiener. stand clear of the closing doors, please! whatever, nerd,” wrote mickcube.

The comments all seemed to agree: the voice is great.

What do you think?