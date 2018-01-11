The City of Chicago’s Animal Care and Control Center (CACC) has too many dogs. Their kennels are overcrowding and its creating dire conditions and limited futures for some of the canines.





“Well, we are very, very full. 293 dogs in our Kennels. That’s way, way too many,” executive director Susan Russell told Fox 32.

“We are an open admission shelter which means we can’t turn away animals. We take in the strays. We take in animals rescued from abuse or neglect,” she said. “Which means animals are coming in daily. They have to have a place to go. Space is not infinite. We have to move the animals out.”

When she was asked if some of the animals would have to be put down, she replied “That would be accurate, yes.”

Obviously this would only be a last resort and the city is coming up with creative ways to get people to adopt the pups.

Now, the center is offering $100 toward dog training ($200 if the dog isn’t vetted).

“So we really want to help people get their next best friend but also help their next best friend to get the training they need to be the best pet they can be,” Russell said.

Russell joined the CACC in April 2016 after being active in multiple animal and community groups for twenty years. She has also written numerous books to educate children about compassion toward animals and environmental responsibility.

“When you look at a dog like this sometimes these dogs are judged before they even leave the kennel. So we’re trying to get Chicago to treat all dogs as individuals and take great pride in our local dogs,” she added.

The center is having a commission meeting on January 18th next week at the headquarters at 2741 S. Western Ave. The meeting is open to the public for questions, comments, and concerns.

Not ready to make the jump into full pet-ownership? The center also has a foster program that allows for temporary pet ownership. The center also allows for volunteers to spend time with dogs, take them on walks, and feed them.

Here’s a few of the pups that have recently come the center’s way: