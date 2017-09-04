Chicago’s Beer Temple opens tap room, gets even better

A beloved Chicago craft destination, The Beer Temple, has changed addresses and gone from beer store to tap room.

They moved down the street from their original location in the Avondale neighborhood to their tap room, which opened its doors on August 22.

“It’s been a long road already, and we’re only just getting started,” the organization shared on social media. “In fact, our bottle shop is still coming soon! Thank you all so much for the well wishes – we’re beyond excited.”





They pride themselves on providing “well cared for, fresh examples of all styles of beer,” and are praised for having “unmatched beer selection in Chicago” on Yelp.