Chicago’s crowning sports team is making an unofficial visit to a very official location this afternoon

World Series Champs Chicago Cubs already celebrated their big win by visiting – ahem, White Sox fan – President Obama in January, just days before he left office.
But the Cubs, currently playing the Washington Nationals in D.C., along with some members of the Cubs team and organization, will be making a “low-key, unofficial visit” to the White House today, June 28.
The Chicago Sun-Times spoke to Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts about the visit:
“I think the president just knew that we all were going to be here going to baseball games and thought it would be fun to come up and have an unofficial visit with the team.”
Their visit to the White House “is going to be more social and unofficial and not like the last time,” Ricketts continued:
“This is a little more low key, and it’s more of a friendly visit than what we did before, which was super awesome.”
While some members of the team have decided not to visit the White House today, Joe Maddon and Anthony Rizzo are two of the 12 members who will join Tom Ricketts to meet with President Trump.
“To go [Wednesday] is out of respect to the Ricketts family and to the office and the building itself,” Maddon said. “Listen, I like the United States a lot. I like living here a lot. I like everything that it that it represents a lot. When you get a chance as a citizen to get to go to the White House, you go.
Maddon continued with a message on tolerance and respect:
“And whether you like that person that’s running the country or not, out of respect to the office itself you go. I don’t agree with all the other banter that’s going on right now because I have a different perspective. I would much prefer living here than some of the other places that adopt different methods of government. I think sometimes that gets confused when people want to take a stand [without] realizing actually what we have here, which is a lot better than most everyplace else.”
Anthony Rizzo had similar comments on the visit:
“I’m going because it’s the United States of America, and I’d rather not (be) anywhere else but this country. There’s no political ties. It’s the White House.”
