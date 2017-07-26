Chicago’s Flying Humanoid was spotted again after several sighting this year, and…wait, what?

A mysterious creature is flying around Chicago.

At least that’s what investigators at the Singular Fortean Society (SFS) are claiming. And this isn’t the first time the humanoid being was spotted:

According to a timeline created by the organization, the Chicago Flying Humanoid sightings are really catching some air around the Windy City, the most recent of which was on July 24 outside the Willis Sears Tower.

However, with 17 total sightings this year alone, no video or pictures have surfaced…yet.





What is the Chicago Flying Humanoid you might ask?

The catalogued website describes the flying humanoid as a “bat-like,” “suspicious winged entity” with “glowing red eyes,” and “dark black shadow wings,” among other mythical details.

The first reports of the flying humanoid date back to 2011, when there were two separate sightings in Chicago.

Locations of the sightings range from the Auburn Gresham to Logan Square, Lincoln Park to the Loop, although most of the sightings are close to the lake.

Do you believe in the Chicago Flying Humanoid? Could this perhaps be one of the greatest horror movie marketing gimmicks ever committed? A real-life superhero/villain? Has a mysterious portal to the underworld been opened? Is someone just having fun with a drone? Can you blame it for loving life by the water?

Is there a logical explanation for all this?

Whatever you believe, keep your eyes to sky, and, if you happen to see the evil-sounding beast, SFS’ website provides contact information for Lon Strickler of Phantoms and Monsters if you wish to report a sighting.

The truth is out there….