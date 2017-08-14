Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive is being reimagined

Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive is being prepped for a facelift.

It’s a way down the road, given how complicated implementation can be, but plans are being drawn to improve the space. A study is underway from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Transportation to develop plans for the area that honor Daniel Burnham and Edward Bennett’s 1909 Plan of Chicago.

Some imagery of the potential upgrades have been released, and the public is being asked to share their thoughts on the project as a whole.

Transportation planners are moving have revealed eye-catching concepts for the future of Lake Shore Drive





“The North Lake Shore Drive Study offers a rare opportunity to continue to enhance North Lake Shore Drive,” reads the North Lake Shore Drive project website. “Your voice will play an integral part in shaping the future of North Lake Shore Drive for decades to come.”

You can channel your inner Burnham to “Make no little plans,” and share your ideas with the project team. The public is being asked to contribute their thoughts and ideas during this design process.