Chicago’s Riverwalk just got a lot more en-deer-ing thanks to this new art installation

Chicago influencer and architect Daniel Burnham is thought to have said: “Make no little deer; they have no magic to stir men’s blood.”

Perhaps this is why a large fiberglass sculpture of a deer, titled the same, was unveiled this week on the Chicago Riverwalk between Franklin and Lake – its new home for the Summer.

Large-format outdoor sculptures are a specialty of Tony Tasset.

The artist received his MFA from the School of the Art Institute (SAIC) and is currently a University Scholar at the University of Illinois at Chicago.





“Deer,” the Riverwalks sculpture, was previously on display at Art Basel in Miami, just one of the many nationwide locations featuring Tasset’s work.

His piece joins the ranks of other larger-than-life sculptures, such as Abe Lincoln and Marilyn Monroe.

And, of course, who could forget “The Eye?” Another of Tasset’s works once featured around Chi Town.

A number of other works of art planned to adorn the Riverwalk and surrounding area this summer.

Chicago-based artist, Scott Reeder, will have his sculpture titled “Real Fake” displayed on the northeast corner of Upper Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue. His show at the Museum of Contemporary Art just wrapped, as well.

Additionally, SAIC teacher Candida Alvarez will have seven of her artistic banners installed in early July along the Riverwalk, east of Michigan Avenue. More of her work is currently on display at the Chicago Cultural Center through August 6.

In a city with laws against spray paint, graffiti has become a contentious issue, despite a proliferation and celebration of street artists.

To this point, Sam Kirk’s single-panel of graffiti titled “Vejigante, Mask On” will also be on display near Tasset’s “Deer.”

Nearby, Tyrue “Slang” Jones’s work, “Ballerinas,” will be featured – four panels showcasing the artist’s style of “figurative graffiti.”

Mayor Emanuel and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events recently proclaimed 2017 to be the “Year of Public Art.”

As part of the initiative, the city is planning a 50×50 Neighborhood Arts Project, the creation of a Public Art Youth Corps and more.

See the city’s website for more details, and get down to the Riverwalk before hunting season.