Chicago’s summer calendar is here: Check out the best ways to fill your days this summer

Chicago’s summer calendar is packed full of adventures and sights for everyone including movies, music and free museum days Chicagoans won’t want to miss.

This week the calendar features several museums with free admittance ranging from the Museum of Contemporary Art Tuesday to the Nature Museum Thursday. These museums are a great way to spend the day, though if you plan on attending a free day it is suggested that you arrive with plenty of time as many Chicagoans will also be waiting in line to see the sights.

Also coming up this week is the Chicago Blues Fest, the nation’s largest blues festival which spans from Friday to Sunday featuring a number of blues artists across 5 stages. The event is free to attend for all music lovers to come out and enjoy some blues in the sun.

Exploding with events, the calendar may seem overwhelming, but it’s a great way to find something to do in your free time. The city is so full of life and culture, it’s no wonder there are so many things to see and do and the summer calendar puts them all in one place for the busy Chicagoan looking to stay up to date.

Check out the full summer calendar HERE.