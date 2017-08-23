Chicago’s top hidden gems that won’t cost you a dime to experience

Chicago is a beautiful city full of hidden secrets and, while many believe a day full of fun will cost an arm and a leg, there are also dozens of free, incredibly Chicago things to. Here are some of those hidden secrets that won’t cost you anything but time and a smile.

The Chicago Cultural Center

Located on 78 East Washington Street, the Chicago Cultural Center is free and fun for any art lover. Opened back in 1897, the building itself is a historic monument and the stunning artwork inside is no exception. If the architecture of the building isn’t enough to draw you in, the exhibitions and cost-free admission are sure to grab your attention.





Chicagoans are enjoying this stop daily, sharing it on social media for the masses, but when you’re so close, why not pop in? After all, as Instagram user VRothBooks said in her photo of the building, “the Chicago Cultural Center [is] so beautiful it’s hard to take pictures of, because they’re never as good as real life.”

The Chicago Cultural Center. So beautiful it's hard to take pictures of, because they're never as good as real life. 😍 #chicago #chicagoculturalcenter A post shared by veronica roth (@vrothbooks) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

#chicagogram #chicagoculturalcenter #chicagoland A post shared by Anna Maria Jordan Upshaw (@imannamariaj) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Harold Washington Library

The Harold Washington Library is absolutely gorgeous inside and out and, conveniently located in the Loop, there’s always a train or bus that will make your trip a little bit easier. Even if reading isn’t your favorite pastime, the Harold Washington Library is full of surprises around every corner from memorials to massive book collections. Another beautiful building with incredible architecture, just walking past the library on State Street is sure to make Chicagoans smile with pride as they stare up at the ivory green corners of the rooftop.

With ten floors making up the building and 9 for Chicagoans to explore, it would be easy to waste the day away wandering through the countless hallways and rooms the Harold Washington Library has to offer.

Art for soldiers ❤️ #dogtags #supportthetroops #haroldwashingtonlibrary A post shared by Chanté Keller (@rosiedaydreamer) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Pedway Pedestrian Downtown Walkway System

If you’re just feeling like taking a walk, but the city scene is a bit too much for you, there’s always the Pedway Pedestrian Downtown Walkway System. Located in the heart of the city’s hustle and bustle, the system of underground tunnels and overhead bridges connects roughly five miles of the Central Business District. Even if there’s no destination in mind, exploring this maze of pathways can be a fun way to spend a few hours as you aimlessly meander with a friend or even just enjoy your own company among the thousands of strangers who use the system daily.

Everyone could use a little adventure now and then and exploring an underground tunnel could be just the break you need from routine as you escape the city by running around below it.

Pedway to City Hall from the Thompson Center. There is a terrible sound in here. #chicagopedway #chicago A post shared by Donovan (@dovbee) on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Art in the pedway, makes me smile every time I walk by, happy Monday folks! #stainedglass #chicago #chicagopedway A post shared by Aaron (@midwestern_a_aaron) on Apr 11, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Weather you’ve got an hour to kill or a day to waste, it doesn’t cost as much as you may think to plan an adventure in the Windy City and these three stops are just a few of the many sights to see. From culture, to books, to a simple walk, Chicago is full of art and life giving Chicagoans much to explore regardless of how long they’ve called the city home.